Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.