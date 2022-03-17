Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for under 60 is $8.40.

Advance order is required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.

March 17: New England-style boiled dinner, salad, sea foam dessert

March 18: Macaroni and cheese, fresh relishes, fruit salad, cookie

March 21: BBQ meatballs, boiled red potatoes, cauliflower, fruit muffin, pudding

March 22: Tater tot casserole, carrot raisin salad, beet pickles, bar

March 23: Chef salad, Hawaiian cake

