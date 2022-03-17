Senior dining at Buckham West, March 17-23 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Mar 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for under 60 is $8.40.Advance order is required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.March 17: New England-style boiled dinner, salad, sea foam dessertMarch 18: Macaroni and cheese, fresh relishes, fruit salad, cookieMarch 21: BBQ meatballs, boiled red potatoes, cauliflower, fruit muffin, puddingMarch 22: Tater tot casserole, carrot raisin salad, beet pickles, barMarch 23: Chef salad, Hawaiian cake Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meal Cost Food Gastronomy Donation Buckham West Price Chicken Curbside Potato Apple Fresh Fruit Oven Pickle Beet Raisin Casserole Salad Tater Tot Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Mom accused of abusing adopted daughter gets probation Sisters jump back into 'turning dresses into dreams' Faribault apartment manager sentenced for theft of rent checks Some downtown AC units going out the window Drug supplier sentenced to probation in overdose death Upcoming Events Mar 17 Community Dinner Thu, Mar 17, 2022 Mar 17 Live music & Food Thu, Mar 17, 2022 Mar 17 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Mar 17, 2022 Mar 18 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Mar 18, 2022 Mar 18 Science Day Fri, Mar 18, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices