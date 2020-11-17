4-H stays safe

The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly generated a wide range of difficulties for many people, but it has especially impacted the local clubs and activities such as 4-H. Despite the obstacles of social-distancing, mask-wearing, and quarantining, clubs like the Warsaw Willing Workers have managed to band together and maintain the fun and safe atmosphere that they have always presented.
Beginning in May, the local 4-H club offered its first zoom meeting to members, allowing club officers to conduct meetings per usual though with slight limitations on activities due to the barrier of the internet. In July, around the normal fair time, members of Rice County 4-H clubs were able to present projects virtually by recording videos or submitting pictures. By September, clubs like the Warsaw Willing Workers were allowed to have in person meetings, outdoors if possible, with proper masks and social distancing.
At an outdoor meeting, the Warsaw Willing Workers were able to induct the new officers for the coming 4-H year with real ceremonies and pledges. The most recent November meeting featured Halloween-themed games and costumed members while still following safety guidelines. For this meeting, the club was able to attain normalcy, with safety, and even gave members the opportunity to donate to the local food shelves with canned goods and toiletries. The club is hoping to maintain this in-person status, but as proven by the months of quarantine, they will overcome any challenge, even if it is through a zoom call. The next upcoming meeting will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m in the Morristown Community Center.