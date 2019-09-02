Splatter Paint Archery
This event is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Have an adult night out with someone special in your life. Learn how to shoot a bow and arrow and get some practice shooting before we add some paint balloons to the target and watch them splatter. Leave with a piece of art created in a one-of-a-kind way.
This program is open to adults. The Splatter Paint Archery fee is $10 per person ($5 for River Bend members). Pre-registration is required by Wednesday.
Bagels and Birds!
Bagels and Birds!, which runs the first Saturday of each month, takes place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy coffee and bagels in a relaxed atmosphere while watching wildlife from the comfort of the Interpretive Center through our Windows on the Wild viewing area. Learn how to identify birds with a Naturalist. Binoculars and field guides are available for use.
Girl Scout Badge Day
River Bend hosts two sessions of the Bug Badge from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the center. Experience a bug’s life at River Bend. At story time as we learn about bugs, then go outside to observe them close-up. Count how many types of bugs you can find, and see where they live. Then make a bug craft to take home.
The fee for the badge is $16 per student. This program is for Brownies, ages 7-9 years old. Pre-registration is required by Saturday, Aug. 31. Registration is through the Girl Scouts River Valleys.
For more information or to register for any of these events, call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit rbnc.org/scouts.