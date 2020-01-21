The State Historic Preservation Office and the Faribault Heritage Preservation Commission are seeking community feedback related to the statewide and local historic preservation plans.
The SHPO is seeking priorities for the 2020-25 Statewide Historic Preservation Plan, and the HPC is planning to create a local historic plan. The HPC will host a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at Buckham West, 19 Division St. W to gather community input. Light refreshments will be served.
Please consider attending this meeting to provide your comments on state and local historic resources. Feel free to pass this information along to others who may be interested. If you are not able to attend the meeting but still want to provide comments, please contact Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen at 507-333-0375 or kclausen@ci.faribault.mn.us.