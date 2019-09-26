The League of Minnesota Cities is now accepting entries for the 2019 “Mayor for a Day” essay contest for fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-grade students. Completed essays must be submitted to the League with a postmarked date of no later than Oct. 14.
The League will select three winners who will be awarded $100. Winning essays will be published in Minnesota Cities magazine. Winners only will be notified by no later than December 6. To view full contest rules and download an entry form, visit www.lmc.org/page/1/mfad.jsp.