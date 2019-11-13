On Tuesday, Nov. 5, eighth-graders in Connie Hart’s Earth Sciences class at Faribault Middle School created and tested designs for earthquake-proof buildings. (Photos courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: November 13, 2019 @ 3:55 pm
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, eighth-graders in Connie Hart’s Earth Sciences class at Faribault Middle School created and tested designs for earthquake-proof buildings. (Photos courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128 or follow her on Twitter @apgmichelle. ©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.