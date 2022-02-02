...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING IN WESTERN MINNESOTA...
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures in west central through south central Minnesota
will bottom out between 5 and 15 degrees below zero this morning,
producing wind chills as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero. For
Douglas, Pope, Stevens and Swift counties in western Minnesota,
these wind chills will persist all day long.
Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around 10
degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin
to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of central
through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds of 5 to
10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and 35 degrees below
zero for all of central and southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this morning for much of west
central through south central Minnesota, with the Advisory
continuing all day for Douglas, Pope, Stevens and Swift counties
in western Minnesota. For tonight through Thursday morning, a Wind
Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire coverage area.
Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25
to 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 2
Faribault Diversity Coalition essay contest winner Daniel Pimentel Davila was presented a framed copy of his essay and a T-shirt. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
Faribault Diversity Coalition essay contest winner Daniel Pimentel Davila was presented a framed copy of his essay and a T-shirt. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
Daniel Pimentel Davila celebrates with his classmates and Faribault Diversity Coalition board member Kelly Zwagerman. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
Chasing my dream
Chasing my dream
By Daniel Pimentel Davila, 7th grade, Faribault Middle School
My name is Daniel Pimentel Davila, and I was born in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. I’m in 7th grade at FMS, and most students in my EL class don’t know why their families came to Faribault. I came to America because my family dreams of me living a better life. It’s hard to chase dreams, but if you work hard you might get that dream.
I think education will make my life better. When I checked in my EL class, there was one student who had a parent graduate from high school. No other students—even me—have had parents graduate.
My dream is to graduate, and I really believe I will go to college. I would like to design buildings. I didn’t know what this job was called before my teacher explained that it is an architect. It’s hard to have a dream when you don’t even know some of the words for that dream.
Maybe the next time I go to Mexico, I will go on vacation and visit family. Maybe I will be able to go because I graduated, got a good job, and reached my dream.
Faribault Middle School seventh grader Daniel Pimentel Davila placed first in the Faribault Diversity Coalition's Martin Luther King Jr. Day writing contest.
In his essay titled “Chasing my Dream,” Daniel shares his ambitions to be the first person in his family to graduate high school, go to college and become an architect. His teacher, Kelly Zwagerman, and his English language learner classmates assisted and encouraged him along the way.
“In the class we kind of help each other," Daniel said. "A lot of kids in the class don’t know why they came here so we talk about that. I wanted to let people know why my family came here: to have a better life."
Daniel said he wanted to participate in the essay contest "to let people know that they should never stop chasing their dreams.”
Daniel was presented a framed copy of his essay and a T-shirt by Faribault Diversity Coalition board member Lisa Bolt Simons last week.
After the presentation, Ms. Zwagerman read Daniel’s essay out loud and the class celebrated with cookies.