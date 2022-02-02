Chasing my dream

By Daniel Pimentel Davila, 7th grade, Faribault Middle School

My name is Daniel Pimentel Davila, and I was born in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. I’m in 7th grade at FMS, and most students in my EL class don’t know why their families came to Faribault. I came to America because my family dreams of me living a better life. It’s hard to chase dreams, but if you work hard you might get that dream.

I think education will make my life better. When I checked in my EL class, there was one student who had a parent graduate from high school. No other students—even me—have had parents graduate. 

My dream is to graduate, and I really believe I will go to college. I would like to design buildings. I didn’t know what this job was called before my teacher explained that it is an architect. It’s hard to have a dream when you don’t even know some of the words for that dream.

Maybe the next time I go to Mexico, I will go on vacation and visit family. Maybe I will be able to go because I graduated, got a good job, and reached my dream.

Faribault Middle School seventh grader Daniel Pimentel Davila placed first in the Faribault Diversity Coalition's Martin Luther King Jr. Day writing contest.

In his essay titled “Chasing my Dream,” Daniel shares his ambitions to be the first person in his family to graduate high school, go to college and become an architect. His teacher, Kelly Zwagerman, and his English language learner classmates assisted and encouraged him along the way.

“In the class we kind of help each other,"  Daniel said. "A lot of kids in the class don’t know why they came here so we talk about that. I wanted to let people know why my family came here: to have a better life."

Daniel said he wanted to participate in the essay contest "to let people know that they should never stop chasing their dreams.”

Daniel was presented a framed copy of his essay and a T-shirt by Faribault Diversity Coalition board member Lisa Bolt Simons last week. 

After the presentation, Ms. Zwagerman read Daniel’s essay out loud and the class celebrated with cookies.

