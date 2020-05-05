Studio of Stars awards jazz dancers

Although Studio of Stars dancers are not able to finish out its dance year due to the pandemic, it is still celebrating all its jazz dancers by awarding them with the May Star Class Of The Month award. Jazz dancers include: Kaia Quimby, Madelyn Wehe, Piper Gare, Elizabeth Peterson, Camryn Belmont, Jordyn Tesch, Olivia Streefland, Cece Storey, Shae Battles, Jasmine Voegele, Ruby Heil, Leah Nowaczewski, Courtney Keilen, Kendallynne Boevers, Izabella Bartness, Addy Schaner, Kailey Bricko, Diana Gonzalez-Camacho, Elisa Andersen, Layah Ferris, Samantha Rezac, Jenna Lippert, Lillie Calmer, Fiona Hacker, Abigail Glynn, Payten Mendoza, Giada Gray, Hailey Murphy, Sienna Flintrop, Leighton Flintrop, Emilynne Chavis, Brianna Chavis, Ava Greden, Kourtney Ferris, Reese Bolster, Haylee Eul, Chloe Gjerald, Ellie Bricko, Andrea Brady, Chloe Tackmann, Madison Mueller, Mia Mensing, Karyssa Schwake, Kennedy Eul, Vera Espinoza, Miley Voegel, Nora Pettipiece. (Photo courtesy of Swenson Photography)