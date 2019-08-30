The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association (MSBOA) is putting a big emphasis on stop arm awareness and safety when driving around school buses this year. Partnering with Busing on the Lookout, the Minnesota State Patrol Office of Pupil Transportation release a brochure with the following tips to ensure a child's safety.
PARENTS: Reduce your stress and concern about your children traveling to and from school. Talk to them about a few basic school bus rules-of-the-road.
- Arrive early.
- Remain on the sidewalk/curb.
- Respect someone else’s property.
- Refrain from horseplay.
- Load/unload safely using the school bus hand rail.
- Sit quickly, remain in your seat, share your seat and speak quietly with others.
- Follow your bus driver’s directions.
- Be prepared for an emergency
BE ON TIME: Arrive 2-5 minutes prior to your school bus’s scheduled stop. This will give you plenty of time in case your bus is early.
WAITING FOR THE BUS: Stay out of the street. Stand on the sidewalk or curb instead. Be respectful of someone else’s property.
LOADING: Wait for your driver’s signal before boarding the bus in a single-file line. Walk quickly, but do not run. Find your seat and remain seated until you arrive at school or home. Be friendly and share your seat.
THE RIDE: Talk with your friends, but do so quietly to prevent distracting your school bus driver. Keep the school bus aisle clear, and keep your hands and feet inside the bus. Remain seated until you arrive.
UNLOADING: Have your backpack and other belongings packed up before your school bus arrives. Remain seated until the school bus stops. Depart in a single-file line. Once off the school bus, always check for cars and get to your destination safely.
DIRECTIONS: Be alert for any instructions from your bus driver. They have your best interest and safety in mind. Be respectful when they ask you to sit down, move seats or give other directions.
STREET CROSSING(S): If you must cross the street when your school bus arrives, remember:
1. Wait for your bus driver to signal you across the street.
2. Look both ways for cars before crossing.
3. Take at least five giant steps away from the front of the bus.
EMERGENCIES: Be prepared for potential emergencies by taking part in your school’s bus evacuation drill. During emergencies, it’s extremely important to follow your bus driver’s instructions.