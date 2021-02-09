Rice County Area United Way’s annual grant application season is now open. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations or governmental units providing service in the areas of education, health or human services are invited to apply.
Proposals must be received by March 15, 2021. Grant application information, forms and instructions are available at ricecountyunitedway.org/grants.
Grants may be given to support an organization’s general operations or for specific programs to support services to those in need in the Rice County Area United Way service area, which includes Faribault, Northfield, Dundas, Dennison, Lonsdale, Montgomery, Morristown, Nerstrand, Warsaw, Webster and Kilkenny.
Organizations that have not received local United Way funding in the past are welcome to apply. Past grants do not guarantee future funding.
Rice County Area United Way seeks to improve quality of life in our community through effective programs in education, health and financial stability. Priority consideration is given to programs that serve the greatest need and help the greatest number of community members in the three focus areas.
Applicants should address a demonstrated need in the community, explain how the organization or program helps solve the need, describe how it measures results, and quantify its success. Rice County Area United Way will consider quantifiable outcomes, not simply activities, when reviewing applications.
Rice County Area United Way also invites local residents with experience in education, health or human services to consider serving on a grant review panel in April and early May. Panelists will read proposals in their area of interest, have the chance to ask the applicants questions at panel sessions (which will be conducted over Zoom or a similar platform this year), and make grant allocation recommendations to the Rice County Area United Way board of directors. Panelists who live or work in Faribault and surrounding areas are especially needed.
Questions may be directed to Executive Director Penny Hillemann at info@ricecountyunitedway.org or 507-664-3510. For more information about Rice County Area United Way, visit ricecountyunitedway.org.