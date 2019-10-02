The Faribault American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 Past Presidents Parley will award a $500 scholarship to a student who is currently enrolled in a nursing program or has been accepted to a nursing school. Preference is given to veterans or family member of a veteran.
Applications are available on the local Legion website, www.mnlegionpost43.org, under the heading of scholarships or an application can be picked up at the Faribault American Legion. Applications are to be postmarked or submitted electronically no later than Oct. 21.
Completed applications may be sent to American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 43, attn. Karen Rasmussen, 112 Fifth St NE, Faribault, MN 55021 or emailed to kadras1217@gmail.com.