Today in History — Aug. 20

Vicki Lawrence, right, a regular on the old Carol Burnett Show that ran on TV for 11 years, says she’s glad to be back working just part time. Here she does a skit on the new show, “Carol And Company,” with Carol Burnett, center, and actress Penny Marshall in Los Angeles, August 20, 1979. The new show has the same format, but only airs for four weeks. (AP Photo)