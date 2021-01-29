This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Faribault High School 23rd Annual Children’s Theatre will host a Stuff the Bus campaign.
Donations from the community can be dropped off at participating schools and will be delivered to the St. Vincent de Paul Society food shelf of Faribault Feb. 4. Those who wish to donate can also email fhstheatre@faribault.k12.mn.us to arrange a pick up.
Items most needed include dry pasta, jars of pasta sauce, jars and pouches of baby food, toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, canned beans, sliced bread, water only baking mixes, healthy cereals, oatmeal, bags of potatoes, bags of apples, kids snacks such as juice boxes and applesauce, toilet paper, diapers and wipes, canned and dry soup.