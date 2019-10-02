Rice County Public Health has scheduled the following public influenza vaccination clinics for adults throughout Rice County.
Both quadrivalent and high dose flu vaccine will be available. Please bring your health insurance card to the clinic and Public Health will bill Medicare or Medical Assistance for the vaccination. For those paying privately, the fee for quadrivalent flu vaccine is $38.
Thursday, Oct. 3, 1:30–2:30 p.m.
Villages of Lonsdale, 1000 Birch St. N.E., Lonsdale
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 12–1 p.m.
Fifty North/Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy., Room 103, Northfield
Thursday, Oct. 17, 9-10 a.m.
Morristown Community Center
402 Division St. S, Morristown
Friday, Nov. 1, 1-2 p.m.
Buckham West Senior Center, 19 West Division St., Faribault
In addition to the public clinics listed above, Rice County Public Health will have flu vaccine available for uninsured adults and children. Call Marie at 507-332-5928 for more information regarding eligibility guidelines and clinic times for those interested in the MDH supplied vaccine for children on MA programs, children who are uninsured or underinsured, or adults who are uninsured.