Among the schools' Catholic Schools Week activities:
Monday, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. — The rescheduled Shoot for the Cure event to raise money to help to beat childhood cancer. The Cardinals boys basketball team will play the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs. This was rescheduled from the Jan. 17. All proceeds from game activities to go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m.-noon: Jesus Food Pack – over 400 BA and Divine Mercy Catholic School students will be packing $10,000 in meals for Jesus Food – over 43,000 meals for starving children overseas.
Thursday, Jan. 30: Student Talent shows - Divine Mercy Catholic School at 9am in its gym; Bethlehem Academy at 1:30 p.m. in its gym
Bethlehem Academy is also celebrating SnoBall week next week with the following activities:
Monday, Jan. 28 – SnoBall Queen candidates/escorts photos. An announcement with candidate names and photos will be released.
Friday, Jan. 31 – SnoBall Queen meet the Court activities, approximately 9 a.m. in Van Orsow Auditorium
Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m. – SnoBall Grand March and SnoBall Queen Crowning. Reminder: BA crowns a SnoBall queen, not a homecoming queen.