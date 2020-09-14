While many community events have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, one event is still going on (with a few changes). The 12th Annual Cannon River Watershed-Wide CleanUP will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 19 across the region.
"The Clean-Up has for years been a great way for people from all different parts of town - families, churches, colleges, businesses - to come together, tromp off the trail and make our River safer and healthier,” said Pastor Jerad Morey, the Site Leader at the Northfield location. “When we feel more connected to the water, we feel more connected to each other.”
At this outdoor, community CleanUP event, volunteers will wear masks and gloves and maintain a 6-foot distance from other households. But other than that, it will look much the same as past years.
Community CleanUPs will take place in Northfield (Lions Riverside Park), Faribault (Two Rivers Park), Medford (City Park), Owatonna (Morehouse Park) and Cannon Falls (Riverside Park). Visit crwp.net/cleanup to sign up for a CleanUP event in your area.
New this year, you can also choose to do a “CleanUP at Home” with your family or roommates. After you register online for a “CleanUP at Home”, CRWP staff will leave a set of gloves, bags, and masks on your front porch the week of Sept. 13 so you can do a CleanUP in your neighborhood when it works best for you.
“While we focus the volunteer CleanUP in city parks along the Cannon and Straight rivers, really picking up litter anywhere in town helps keep rivers clean, since litter in the street can wash into storm drains that dump right into the river,” said Cannon River Watershed Partnership (CRWP) CleanUP Coordinator Kevin Strauss.
Every volunteer will receive a CRWP 30th Anniversary reusable cloth mask as a "Thank you" for participating in the CleanUP this year.
For more information email Kevin Strauss at kevin@crwp.net.