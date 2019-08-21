Fairgoers of all ages will connect agriculture to their daily lives with fast and fun, hands-on activities in the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s 2019 State Fair exhibit.
Kid-oriented activities, sponsored by Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom, are scheduled daily from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. all 12 days of the fair. Children can make a seed ball, a living plant necklace, a wool bracelet, a custom wildflower seed mix, or a livestock animal ear tag necklace that they can take home.
The MDA will also showcase industrial hemp – one of Minnesota’s most popular emerging crops. More than 600 growers and processors have participated this year in the MDA’s Industrial Hemp Pilot Program and some of them will be available in the MDA State Fair booth to talk about their experiences.
Farmer-members of the Minnesota Grown local foods promotion program will also be on hand to answer questions about their food production and farm operations, as well as give out copies of the Minnesota Grown Directory of local farms and farmers markets.
Additionally, fairgoers can find out more about Minnesota’s official state bee – the Rusty Patched Bumblebee – and how to protect it and other pollinators. A variety of fun photo-op stations and coloring opportunities will also be set up throughout the exhibit.
The MDA State Fair exhibit is in the North Hall of the Agriculture/Horticulture Building at the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Judson Avenue on the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair runs Thursday, Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. Exhibits are open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.