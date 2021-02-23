Learn to Snowshoe — from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Learn to snowshoe from a Naturalist, then explore on a self-guided hike throughout River Bend.
Open to all ages — $10/person, $5 for River Bend members. Pre-registration is required for this program.
Full Moon Luminary Hike — from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Enjoy the magic of the full moon on a luminary hike through River Bend. Trails are packed snow, but participants are welcome to bring their own snowshoes. River Bend will not be providing snowshoes. Arrival timeslots are in place for proper social distancing.
Open to all ages — $10 per person, children 5 years old and under are free. Pre-registration is required by Friday.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.