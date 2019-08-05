Join River Bend Nature Center for a treasure hunt from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Try your hand at the world’s largest treasure hunt! Geocaching uses a GPS or mobile device to search for hidden containers that are marked by coordinates. Meet at the Interpretive Center to learn some tips, tricks, and etiquette before heading out for the trails in search of caches.
This program is open to all ages. The Nature Tech: Geocaching fee is $5 per person, $15 per family, (Free for River Bend members). Pre-registration is requested, but not required for this program.
Family Float.
River Bend Nature Center holds a Family Float Program from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Enjoy a beautiful summer night canoeing on the Cannon with your family. Meet River Bend staff at North Alexander Park, get a paddling lesson, and then head out on River Bend’s fleet of canoes and kayaks for a leisurely paddle.
This program is open to all ages, but children must be 30 pounds or more in order to fit into the life jackets. The Family Float fee is $20 per person ($15 for River Bend members). Pre-registration is required by Tuesday, Aug. 20.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit rbnc.org.