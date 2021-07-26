Edina Realty welcomes Joan Hunt and Mandy Zimmerman as agents in its Faribault office.
Hunt joins the company after working most recently in customer service, and is excited to apply her skills to the position.
“I believe in putting the client first, and achieving excellent results,” she said. “When I met with (Faribault office manager) Jenifer Dvorak, it felt like such a great fit!”
Hunt has called Faribault home for 55 years. She lives with her husband Todd.
“We’re excited to welcome Joan to our sales team,” said Dvorak. “She knows so much about our community and we know she will put that knowledge to work.”
Zimmerman joins the company after working for 15 years in retail management.
“Mandy is an excellent addition to our sales team,” said Dvorak. “Her attention to the customer’s needs is crucial to being a great agent.”
Said Zimmerman: “I decided to join Edina Realty because of the company’s unbelievable resources and training for new agents. I was equally impressed with Jenifer Dvorak, our managing broker, and her ability to lead a great team.”
Zimmerman was born and raised in Faribault. She lives in town with her fiancé, Derrick and her three children, Hannah, Tyler and Owen.