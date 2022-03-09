The Lions Club organization was founded in 1917 by a Chicago businessman named Melvin Jones who believed it was important for business leaders to work together to improve their communities.
The Faribault Lions Club was chartered just four years later in 1921. We were the third Lions Club chartered in Minnesota. We are now one of over 48,000 clubs in over 200 countries around the world.
Our Lions motto is “We Serve.” Some people may say that means “we serve pancakes” (we did just have our annual pancake breakfast).
But actually, Lions are united in global service in five areas of need that pose significant challenges to humanity: vision, diabetes, hunger, environment and childhood cancer. We believe that by targeting our service in those five areas, we can truly make a difference in our communities and beyond.
With March being Minnesota FoodShare Month, this column will focus on hunger, and what Lions are doing to alleviate food insecurity.
According to the United Way:
• One in eight families in America are hungry.
• 48% of college students in America are food insecure.
• 15% of people in rural areas are hungry.
• Food insecure people are more prone to obesity.
Right here in Faribault, 14% of people are living below the poverty line. According to the USDA, 35% of them are likely to be food insecure.
Lions around the world recognize that food insecurity is a problem everywhere. With 1.4 million members in 48,000 clubs in over 200 countries, Lions are serving almost everywhere that hunger exists.
Our service may take the form of preparing and providing meals directly to those in need, conducting food drives on behalf of local food pantries, delivering meals on wheels to those in need, providing financial support to local food shelves, and many other ways through projects developed by individual Lions Clubs determining how best to serve the needs in their particular community.
One of the ways that the Faribault Lions have worked to alleviate food insecurity for many years is by supporting the Basic Blessings Backpack Program. Nutritious food is discretely placed in the backpack of students in need to eat over the weekend when school lunches are not available.
The proceeds from our annual Nuts for Service fall fundraiser are donated to this project and other local entities serving those with food insecurity. Faribault Lions also pack food for this program at the Faribault Community Action Center on most Wednesdays.
Other ways that we combat hunger in Faribault include providing direct support of other local entities providing food to our residents in need. Our club has provided for the purchase of milk for the Community Café. Our members also drive routes for the Semcac Home Delivered Meals program for at least two weeks each year.
All of the perishable leftover food from our recent pancake breakfast was quickly donated to the Community Café and Ruth’s House. We are able to support these programs financially through the proceeds from our food-related fundraisers such as the pancake breakfast and selling cookies and water at the Heritage Days Parade and Concerts in the Park.
The newest means by which Lions are fighting hunger is through the Lions Clubs International Foundation’s Refugees and Displaced Persons Fund. Created in response to the overwhelming need of the people of Ukraine, this fund provides help to those around the world who need assistance finding safety and security.
Our International Association has put the call out to clubs and individual Lions the world over to help meet this immediate and critical need. Lions are responding with compassion and generosity. Our club has made a donation to this fund, and many of our members have contributed individually as well.
If you would like to join us in this effort, you can go to the Lions International website, www.lionsclubs.org, and donate by credit card.
All of your donation will be put to work assisting the more than 2 million people who have been forced to leave their homes due to the senseless war being waged against the Ukrainian people.
There are 29 Lions Clubs in Ukraine, 49 clubs in Poland and 76 clubs in Romania doing all they can to provide for those refugees. They would greatly appreciate your support.