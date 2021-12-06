The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District selected Dan and Joan Zielske as the 2021 Forest Stewardship Award winners for Rice County. The Zielskes accepted the award at the Rice County Best of the Best Awards at the Rice County Fair this past July.
The Forest Stewardship Award recognizes Rice County landowners or organizations who sustainably manage existing woodlands, restore native forest habitats, or practice best management practices in agroforestry.
For over 50 years, the Zielske’s have been planting trees and improving the woodlots on their farm in rural Morristown. Influenced by his mother who had a love for trees and rolling hillsides that were difficult to farm, Dan decided to sign some of his tillable acres up for the Conservation Reserve Program in the 1980s. Over the years over 5,000 trees have been planted in these areas including oaks, walnuts, spruces, and pines to provide food and winter cover for many different species of wildlife.
The Zielske’s have also completed other practices to improve their woodland including a direct seeding of oaks and walnuts, timber stand improvement, and controlling buckthorn. They also enrolled their woodland in the Tree Farm Program, and worked with DNR -Foresty to complete a forest stewardship plan.
Finally, the Zielskes enrolled 34 acres of their woodlands into a permanent conservation easement through the Forest Legacy Program, which protects the woodlot from development. The Zielske’s commitment and dedication to stewardship and forest conservation make them an excellent selection for the 2021 Forest Stewardship Award.
If you are looking to plant trees, install a windbreak, or want to create woodland habitat for wildlife or birds, please contact the Rice SWCD office for assistance with planning and implementation at 507-332-5408. For more information about tree conservation practices and programs visit our website at www.riceswcd.org/trees.