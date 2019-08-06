Auditions for leading ladies for the Merlin Players fall comedy will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at the Paradise Center for the Arts, Faribault.
This delightful comedy by Ken Ludwig is the story of two down on their luck Shakespearean actors who decide to scam an old woman looking for her lost nephews. Unfortunately they find out they are really nieces and the insanity ensues. Think "Some Like It Hot."
Needed for the comedy are five men and three women, ages 18 plus. The show opens Oct. 25. Audition packets available at the Paradise during business hours or contact Artistic Director Julianna Skluzacek.