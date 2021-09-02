Montgomery Orchard announces the design for this year's corn maze. The 2021 Be-A-Mazed Corn Maze celebrates one of nature’s most beautiful creatures, the wood duck.
Visitors will be able to enjoy a maze design that makes its way through 6 acres of adventure. There are 10 trivia stops focused on facts about the wood duck throughout the maze.
The purpose of the maze design is to entertain and teach visitors about this fascinating bird that was almost extinct at the turn of the 20th century. The maze and orchard are open from 1-6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Group tours and field trips available by appointment.
The maze, located at 15953 State Hwy. 99, opens Friday, Sept. 3 and is divided into two sides. Tickets allow visitors into the entire maze, however, parents of small children might select just one side to keep their visit under one hour.
Apple picking season is in full swing at the orchard with State Fair, Zestar, and SweeTango apples available. The Cider Haus is also open.
Scott Wardell and his wife Barb opened Montgomery Orchard 16 years ago. The Be-A-Mazed Corn Maze is in its 12th season. Guests need to wear a mask when they approach check out or serving counters if they are not vaccinated.