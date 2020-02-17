A ham steak dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. or until gone, Saturday at the Morristown American Legion Post #149, 101 Main St.
Cost is $10 per person for a meal with potatoes, vegetable, salad bar and dessert.
Updated: February 17, 2020 @ 12:20 pm
