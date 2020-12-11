Today in History - Dec. 11

Chicago Bears' quarterback Johnny Lujack (32) is congratulated by coach George Halas, left, on setting a National League aerial gain record of 468 yards in defeating their rivals, the Chicago Cardinals at Chicago, Dec. 11, 1949. Other players whooping it up in the dressing room are: Sid Luckman (42), Clyde "Bulldog" Turner (66), behind Lujack, Ray Bray (82), who is being kissed by Don Kindt; George McAfee, shirtless, and Chuck Drulis (21). The rest are unidentified. (AP Photo/Ed Maloney)