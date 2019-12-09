Beginning Jan 1, the cost to become a lifetime Disabled American Veteran will increase to $300, except veterans 80 years old and older.
A press release states if you are a veteran, or you know a veteran or want to sponsor a veteran, this is the last call to become a lifetime DAV member under the tiered membership plan before the end of 2019.
Contact local DAV Chapter Commander Debra Petersen at 507-332-0294 or come to the Christmas gift assembly between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday. Monetary Christmas gifts stay local and can be mailed to DAV Chapter 20, P.O. Box 1186, Faribault, MN 55021.