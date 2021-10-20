A multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections announced today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes 23 Minnesota residents, state health officials said today.
The Minnesota cases, who range in age from 7 to 77 years, fell ill between Aug. 8 and Sept. 18, four were hospitalized and none have died. Contaminated fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc. have been identified as the likely source for the outbreak.
These onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States.
ProSource Inc. indicated onions were last imported on Aug. 27, but these imported onions can last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses.
Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.
More information on CDC’s Food Safety Alert regarding this outbreak, along with symptoms of salmonella infection and what consumers should do, can be found on the CDC webpage for this investigation, Salmonella Linked to Onions, at bit.ly/2Z6nVGR.