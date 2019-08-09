Nearly 5,000 people from around the state are expected to join in NAMIWalks Minnesota, a 5K walk to raise awareness about mental illnesses and celebrate hope on Sept. 28 at 1:00 pm., at Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis. There will be live music, picnics & food trucks, speakers, resource tables, a kid’s tent, a tree of hope, team photos and more. The walk supports the efforts of NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) to provide education, support and advocacy for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families.
Mental illnesses affect persons of any age, race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or socioeconomic status. One in five people are affected by a mental illness in any given year. “The Walk brings people together to raise awareness about mental illnesses, to demonstrate that recovery is possible and to provide hope,” said Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI Minnesota.
Over 100,000 individual walkers and supporters participated in NAMIWalks in 100 cities across America last year. For registration, including forming or joining a walk team, call 651-645-2948 or go to namimn.org.