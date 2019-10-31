legion auxiliary fisher house

Members of the Faribault American Legion Auxiliary recently visited the Fisher House in Minneapolis. The Fisher House is a home for the families of veterans who are currently being treated at the Veterans Hospital. A paper drive was held at the Legion; the community helped in giving over 500 items for the Veterans families including items for the children. A check for $2,000 was presented by members of the auxiliary. Pictured from left to right are Paulette Jameson, Fisher House representative, Rose Johnson, Candy Braun and Jeanette Hammond. (Photo courtesy of Faribault American Legion Auxiliary) 
