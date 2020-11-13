WEDDING ANNOUNCEMENT: Katie Lynn Rutherford and Brent David Bongers

Katie Lynn Rutherford and Brent David Bongers were married July 18, 2020 in Pinedale, Wyoming. Father Peter James Mwaura officiated.
Parents of the Bride are Annemarie and John D. (J.R.) Rutherford of Mount Shasta, California. Grandparents of the Bride are Peggy Rutherford of Redding, California and the late Allan “AL” Rutherford, Karl Robert VanDer Toorren and Josette DePendragon.
Parents of the Groom are Kim and the late David Bongers of Victoria, Texas. Grandparents of the Groom are Mary Lou Pluemer of Faribault, Minnesota and the late Robert L. Pluemer, and Robert M. and Rosemary Bongers.
Matrons of Honor were Renee Negranti, sister of the Bride, of Morrow Bay, California and Shaunna Bennett, friend of the Bride, of Pinedale, Wyoming. Bridesmaids were Alta Williams of Bluff Dale, Texas, Susan Stringfellow of Pinedale, Wyoming, Allison Belding of Parker, Colorado, and Honorary Bridesmaid, the late Kajra Jauron. Flower Girl was Eloise Kocian, niece of the Groom.
Best Men were Bradley Bongers, brother of the Groom, of Victoria, Texas and Jason Watford, friend of the Groom, of Houston, Texas. Groomsmen were Logan Kocian, brother in law of the Groom, of Houston, Texas, and Riley Bennett of Pinedale, Wyoming, Mitch Brantley of Pinedale, Wyoming and Honorary Groomsman, MAJ Russell Mitscherling of Belton, Texas. Ring Bearers were Emmitt Negranti, nephew of the Bride, and Finnian Bennett. Ushers were Randy Rutherford of Weed, California and Eric Rutherford of Pinedale, Wyoming, brothers of the Bride. Lector for the ceremony was Brittany Kocian, sister of the Groom.
“Wagon Babies” were Sterling Negranti, niece of the Bride, Everett Kocian, nephew of the Groom and Ayla Bennett.
A reception was held at the Pinedale Rodeo Grounds with dinner by Pitchfork Fondue Western Cookout.
The couple honeymooned in Marathon, Florida Keys, Florida.