Reader Carol Harper, of Faribault, submitted this short essay:
We see beauty in different places and different forms.
My left hand is beautiful.
It has five fingers. They're crooked from arthritis after more than 86 years of use. The protruding veins are blue from age and using warfarin. The skin is fragile, bruises and tears easily. There's no jewelry.
But, to me, it's a beautiful hand. IT WORKS!
It wasn't affected by polio in 1955 which damaged much of the rest of my body.
Nerves and muscles in the right hand, arm and shoulders don't work. The neck muscles are weak so I often wear a neck brace to help hold up my head and help keep the windpipe open; the chest muscles continue to weaken so breathing is more difficult. I use a motorized chair. But to me, my left hand is beautiful.
Now that polio has claimed much of the use of my body I still have my beautiful left hand. It's beautiful because it works.
I'm a great believer in vaccines. Unfortunately the polio vaccine didn't come out until after I had the disease. Children today can be vaccinated and hopefully not experience polio.