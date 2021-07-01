Night to Unite, which typically occurs on the first Tuesday in August, is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in both communities of Faribault and Owatonna.
It serves as a conduit between law enforcement and the community to promote police-community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie and enhance relationships.
Pick up organizational packets in Faribault at the Faribault Chamber of Commerce, 530 Wilson Ave. or call CSO Supervisor Doug Delesha of the Faribault Police Department at 507-334-0955. Find planning packets and/or registration forms in Owatonna at ci.owatonna.mn.us/208/Cops-in-the-Community or by calling 507-774-7200.