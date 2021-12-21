Ruth's House of Hope.jpg

Ruth’s House of Hope has six pillars holding up the third story, and RJ Dwyer Inc. recently set to work repairing the deteriorating structures. The project is expected to wrap up before the snow falls. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Ruth's House is a Faribault nonprofit that provided housing in a safe, supportive and healing environment for women and children in crisis.

• Sleds

• Twin sheet sets

• Caffeinated Coffee

• Adult winter Hats and Gloves

• Winter Coats/Snow Pants Size Med & Large

• Bed side rail that clips to bed frame

• Riding Lawn Mower

• Gift cards from local grocery stores

Thank you to the Rice County community for their generosity in helping families at Ruth's House.

Instructions for Ruth's House donation drop-offs: Please leave inside the bin by the front door. Days and hours to drop off are Mondays 1-3 p.m. and Thursdays 4-6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments