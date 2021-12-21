Ruth's House is a Faribault nonprofit that provided housing in a safe, supportive and healing environment for women and children in crisis.
• Sleds
• Twin sheet sets
• Caffeinated Coffee
• Adult winter Hats and Gloves
• Winter Coats/Snow Pants Size Med & Large
• Bed side rail that clips to bed frame
• Riding Lawn Mower
• Gift cards from local grocery stores
Thank you to the Rice County community for their generosity in helping families at Ruth's House.
Instructions for Ruth's House donation drop-offs: Please leave inside the bin by the front door. Days and hours to drop off are Mondays 1-3 p.m. and Thursdays 4-6 p.m.