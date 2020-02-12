Due to the remodeling of the Rice County Government Services Building, the Rice County Environmental Services/Planning & Zoning and Assessor’s Offices will be temporarily relocated starting Tuesday, and for the next couple of months.
The public service counter will be located in office Room 3a just off to the left if you enter through the Third Street entrance. Because of limited public service counter space and conference room availability, it is highly encouraged to call or email to schedule an appointment prior to coming in so we can ensure your service needs are met. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
For more information, contact Rice County Environmental Services at 507-332-6113 or rcplanningzoning@co.rice.mn.us or Rice County Assessor’s Office at 507-332-6102 or rcassessors@co.rice.mn.us.