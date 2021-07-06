The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association (MSBOA) awarded the 2021 Transportation Specialist Awards at its annual summer conference on June 22 in Alexandria. Six school bus drivers from around the state were selected for the award this year, one of which was Don Olson, with Faribault Transportation in Faribault. The drivers were nominated by their supervisors as persons who exemplify the best of the best in school transportation. The applications were judged by the MN Office of Pupil Transportation Safety on criteria such as years of service, dedication to safety, community service achievements, communication with school staff, and letters of recommendation from parents, co-workers, students and school staff.
Other recipients were David Meyer, Bluff Country School Bus, Lake City; Jesus “Chuy” Deleon, Southwest Coaches, Marshall; Kevin Kastler, Kennedy Transportation, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Schools and Tracy Opatz, Trobec’s Bus Service, St. Stephen.
In addition to the award, a $1,000 check was awarded in each driver’s name to go toward a scholarship fund for deserving youth in the school district they serve.
The MSBOA was created in 1948 to focus efforts on school bus safety for its passengers in the state of Minnesota. More information on the organization is available at msboa.com. For more information, contact Shelly Jonas at 320-274-8313.