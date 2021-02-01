Southern Heights Dental of Faribault will provide free dental care for children in need from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday as a part of the state wide Give Kids a Smile event.
Appointments can be made directly through the dental office at 507-334-6433. No eligibility questions are asked, in an effort to remove any possible barrier to care.
Patients must be 18 years or younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Specific services provided at each location will be outlined when an appointment is scheduled. Volunteers speaking multiple languages are also available at many locations to help with language barriers.