Kucera named to Hamline University School of Business Dean's List

Jan 22, 2020

Brody Kucera, of Faribault, was one of 105 students named to Hamline University School of Business dean's list for the fall 2019 semester. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and maintain a full course load.