River Bend Nature Center staff invites holds a Girl Scout Badge Day Saturday, Sept. 14 at the center.
River Bend hosts two sessions of the Bug Badge from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. Experience a bug’s life at River Bend. At story time as we learn about bugs, then go outside to observe them close-up. Count how many types of bugs you can find, and see where they live. Then make a bug craft to take home.
The fee for the badge is $16 per student. This program is for Brownies, ages 7-9 years old. Pre-registration is required by Saturday, Aug. 31. Registration is through the Girl Scouts River Valleys. For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit rbnc.org/scouts.