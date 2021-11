Adele is a 1-year-old female, brown tabby who likes to serenade everyone. She is friendly and affectionate. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on her vaccinations. She has also tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV, and Heartworm Disease. Her adoption fee is $150 plus sales tax. Please visit www.prairiesedgehs.org and submit a pre-adoption application if you would like to take Adele home with you.