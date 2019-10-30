Community Café’s annual fundraiser, Café by Candlelight, is Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Faribault American Legion.
"Cafe by Candlelight" includes table viewing of 20+ festively decorated tables and a social hour at 5:30 pm. The tradition of serving a delicious Swedish meatball dinner with all the fixings continues at 6:15 pm.
“Café by Candlelight” is the Community Café’s major fundraiser. Funds are used to serve meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 pm at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour’s Guild House (on Sixth Street between First and Second Avenue NW). More than 100 volunteers work throughout each month to serve over 120 meals each week to Faribault residents.
While some diners may experience food insecurity, the primary mission of Community Café is to strengthen community connections. The organization’s motto is, “Building community one meal at a time.” Community Café offers a friendly and welcoming environment for families and individuals at differing stages of life to share a tasty meal together.
Tickets are available for $35 by calling Carole Hanson, 507-334-3420, or the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour’s office at 507-334-7732.