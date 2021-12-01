Time is running out to get tickets for the Beau Chant Community Choir concerts on Dec.11 and 12. The nearly sold out concert “Light, Love, and Joy after Darkness” begins at 7 p.m. at Divine Mercy Church, 139 Mercy Dr., Faribault.
The choir set their formal black attire aside and celebrated their annual “Ugly Christmas Sweater” rehearsal on Monday night. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for Seniors/Students and available at beauchantmninfo@gmail.com.
Minnesota COVID protocols are being practiced with distancing and masks.