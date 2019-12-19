The Faribault Police Department Chief partners with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota to gain more information from the public that may help to solve more cases.
By working with the Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Partnership Program persons who want to or may need to remain anonymous can submit information that leads to finding a criminal, a fugitive or closing a case. The proactive invites area residents to turn in information that may speed the solving of cases while saving precious hours of investigators’ time, and protect tipsters from retribution or harm for being known to help the Faribault Police Department. In addition to staying anonymous, anyone giving tips may be eligible to collect up to $1,000 in reward paid by Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers’ ability to attract tips from the public has meant a steady increase each year of the information it provides to law enforcement agencies such as Faribault Police that investigators would not otherwise have thanks to the assurance of anonymity. Robert Dennistoun, the Chair of the nonprofit Crime Stoppers of Minnesota says that “being separate and independent of law enforcement and government gives assurance to those wanting to do ‘the right thing’ when they are in a position that may threaten their well-being, their living circumstances or their social network, if it became known they helped law enforcement”.
People with knowledge about a crime, criminal or a fugitive can call Crime Stoppers toll free from anywhere in Minnesota (1-800-222-TIPS [8477]); go online at their website www.crimestoppersmn.org; or add the free P3 Submit a Tip APP to their smartphone. If the tip leads to a felony arrest the tipster may qualify to receive a reward of up to $1,000 and still remain anonymous.
Dennistoun says Crime Stoppers of Minnesota sent tips to more than 150 law enforcement agencies across the state each of the last two years because use by the public for submitting those tips is steadily increasing.