A free gallery opening reception for local artists and Walter Salas-Humara, an artist unique to Faribault, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21 at The Paradise Center for the Arts, followed by a performance from Salas-Humara at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for members are $15, non-member tickets are $20 and student tickets are $10.
Salas-Humara, a Cuban-American whose parents fled Castro's Havana with him still in the womb, was raised bilingual in Florida. He will be showing 20 horse paintings in the Carlander Gallery.
Said Salas-Humara, “Painting is a peculiar miracle that I need to have again and again. I do not literally paint the horse, but the emotion it produces upon me. I focus on movement, texture and light.” He added, “I have neither rules nor method. I look to art for a direct experience. I revel in the drag, the smear, the splash and flow of liquid color, in the physicality of the strokes.”
Other artists on display in the gallery exhibition that runs from May 17 to July 12, 2021 are Faribault High School Instructor Jackie Demarais in the Corey Lyn Creger Memorial Gallery and Area Learning Center Instructor Jackie Jarvis in the K&M Gallery.
Artist Lisa Molitor, featured in the Lois Vranesh Boardroom Gallery, hopes “That [her] art will make people see all things in a different light. I hope it will make one slow down and take a deeper look at all the wonders around us.” Molitor uses watercolor, pencil and oils as her primary mediums.
Call The Paradise Center for the Arts at 507-332-7372 with any questions.