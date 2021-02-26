The Nerstrand City Hall, built in 1908, is one of Rice County’s most architecturally significant municipal buildings. Since its construction, the structure has been integral to the community’s affairs. In 1982, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Leading up to the construction of Nerstrand’s City Hall in brick, several factors played a part in determining the materials used and facilities required. When the Minnesota and Northwestern Railroad (later renamed the Chicago Great Western) arrived in 1885, the village of Nerstrand grew quickly. The vast majority of its commercial and residential properties were built of wood—with a far greater risk for fire hazards. By 1897, the community was incorporated, and a village hall, also made of wood, was erected.
The issue of fire protection was addressed by Nerstrand in May 1901, when a steam engine and 700 feet of hose were purchased for $1800. The following spring, in 1902, a fire department was formed. Two years later, in the early morning hours of June 2, 1904, the largest fire in Nerstrand’s early history destroyed three wooden buildings in the town’s center. Firefighters intervened quickly and saved adjacent buildings and several people residing upstairs.
As a result, a fire-limit ordinance was enacted the following month to curtail potential incidents of property and casualty loss. The ordinance called for all future structures in the business district to consist of brick or stone, with firewalls of the same material. In addition, the village council approved the appointment of a fire warden. The warden’s duties included examining the construction and conditions of chimneys, fireplaces, stove pipes, boilers, and apparatus used in and about each building.
By April 1907, the city hall building was deemed inadequate. The village council appointed two committees (site and building) to investigate erecting a new, modern city hall. The lot adjacent to the current city hall was purchased for $300, and St. Paul architects Thori, Alban & Fisher were engaged. A contract was let on July 18, 1907, to a Faribault contractor, A. F. Kuehl, at $4,340. The building was completed on December 11, 1908.
The symmetrical, red brick, two-story edifice is capped with a central bell tower. Originally, the building was free standing, with windows capturing sunlight on all sides. The lower floor housed the council room, fire equipment, library, and jail. During World War II, the metal from the jail was removed for a scrap metal drive. However, as of 2019, the bars from the jail cell remain in the outside windows. The upper-floor assembly room, with a stage, addressed the need for community recreation and social events. Concerts, lectures, dances, school programs, movies, basketball, medicine shows, and church suppers were held there. The exterior entrance bears a cut stone panel that reads “City Hall.”
By the 1990s, only a decade after the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places (April 6, 1982), it had fallen into disuse and disrepair. The Office of the Mayor had vacated the premises years before, as the building did not meet the needs of the city. Consequently, rental space was made available. However, the building continued to be used on a limited basis as a library, polling place station, and meeting space for the fire and first responders. The upstairs assembly room had largely been unused since the 1970s; the Fire Department had relied upon its 1960s addition to the east side of the building.
In 1995, a group called Citizens for the Preservation of Nerstrand City Hall was organized with the goal of raising funds for the building’s restoration. Northfield architect Steve Edwins was enlisted to prepare a comprehensive study. His November 1995 document “Historic Structures Report and Restoration Plan, City Hall, Nerstrand, Minnesota” provided the foundation to seek future supporting grants.
In 2000, final renovation plans were submitted for bid. Pro Con Professional Contractors of Faribault was awarded the contract, and renovation started in the spring of 2001. It was completed the following spring (the upstairs space was not included in the restoration plans). Funds were obtained from a USDA Rural Development Loan and grants from the Minnesota Historical Society.
The addition of an elevator made the building handicap accessible. Many of the original light fixtures were retained. The improvements also included a fully renovated first floor featuring a new city hall office, a council meeting room, a Fire and First Responder office, storage, a children’s library, and a community meeting hall.