Rice County Public Health and Rice County Safe Roads Coalition are sponsoring People Friendly Driver presentations Tuesday, Aug. 3 in Northfield and Faribault. These one hour presentations are free and open to the public. Preregistration is not required.
People Friendly Driver is a curriculum used to educate motorists on safe driving behaviors around people who are walking or biking.
Why do we need People Friendly Driver? In Minnesota, more than 90 million trips are taken by bicycle each year and millions more walking trips. With so many interactions between motorists and people walking and biking, educating motorists on best practices could help prevent the approximately 50% of serious and fatal crashes that are the fault of the motorist.
BikeMN staff and partner educators, including Rice County Public Health – Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) and Rice County Safe Roads Coalition, are teaming up to offer this safety education event in Rice County.
People Friendly Driver (PFD) aims to decrease the risks of serious and fatal crashes with Minnesota’s most vulnerable road users. Ultimately, PFD will contribute to a Vision Zero goal of traffic fatalities on Minnesota roads.
Rice County Wellness Works, Rice County’s employee wellness program, worked with BikeMN to present PFD in 2019.
“People learned a lot and recommended the presentations to all drivers,” said Josh Ramaker, Rice County SHIP Coordinator. According to Ramaker, “It’s a great opportunity to learn traffic safety information that you may not have heard before. Bike signage and road markings which allow bikes and vehicles to share the road have changed and may seem confusing to motorists.”
Join Rice County Public Health – Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) and Rice County Safe Roads Coalition Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) as they co-sponsor People Friendly Driver presentations in Northfield and Faribault on Tuesday, August 3.
Northfield Police will be hosting the first presentation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Northfield Police Department, 1615 Riverview Drive, Northfield. The same presentation will be repeated and held at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 NW Third St., Faribault from 2 to 3 p.m.