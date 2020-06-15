Marissa R. Wunderlich has joined the Owatonna law firm of Walbran & Furness firm as an associate attorney.
Wunderlich graduated from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in January and was admitted to practice law by the Supreme Court of Minnesota on May 8. In law school, she was a member of the Rosalie Wahl Moot Court Team and earned first place. She was selected as a Marshall Brennan Fellow, a program where she taught constitutional law to high school students. She also interned at the Rice County District Court and at Walbran & Furness.
Wunderlich was homeschooled, and at age 16 began taking college classes at South Central College. While there, she completed an internship at the Rice County Attorney’s Office and graduated with a legal administrative assistant associate degree prior to graduating high school.
Wunderlich graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Bemidji State University, cum laude, majoring in criminal justice.
Wunderlich resides in rural Rice County where her family has farmed over a century. She is an accomplished violinist and board member of the Cannon City Community Church.
Wunderlich will join attorneys David Furness and Mark Walbran in general practice. Walbran & Furness was founded in 1936 by John P. Walbran and Mary P. Walbran.