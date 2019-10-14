Christ the King Church hosts it Fall Festival from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the church, 205 Second St. NW, Medford. The festival features a pork loin dinner in the church basement.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for kids 7 & under. Tickets are available by calling Kathy at 507-456-8217.
The menu includes home-cooked pork loin, au gratin potatoes, cole slaw, green beans, dinner rolls and apple crisp served with coffee, water or juice.
There will be a quilt raffle, Christmas greenery, crafts and baked goods available for purchase.