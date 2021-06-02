Faribault’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 honors graduating high school seniors with a red, white, and blue military honor cord to wear proudly at graduation for those that are going into the military. Their parents receive a Blue Star Banner.
Faribault High School has ten students who have enlisted in the military to serve their country and fight for our freedoms:
Mark John Paul Abayon – Army National Guard, parents – Mary Jane and Michael Boyd
Tyler Boyd – Army National Guard, parents – Mary Jane and Michael Boyd
Joseph Dozark – Army, parents – Jamila and David Dozark
Angel Gonzalez – US Marine Corps, parents – Brenda and Miguel Gonzalez
Chase Hallamek – Army, parents – Shannon and Jason Hallamek
Miguel Romero – US Marine Corps, parents – Elizabeth Escamilla and Pedro Romero, Sr.
Mark Weng – US Marine Corps, parents – Karla and Jon Weng
Christian Velazquez – US Marine Corps, parents – Sarai Cardenas and Vicente Velazquez, Jr.
In addition to these eight young men, two other men who wish to remain anonymous will be joining the military ranks from the district. The FHS Class of 2021 has two that will be serving in the Army National Guard, two Army soldiers, and four Marines.
The parents who have received a Blue Star Banner are encouraged to proudly display their Blue Star Banner in a front window or on a door. This banner with a red rectangular frame around a white block with a blue star in the middle lets others know that someone in the home is proudly serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. As Americans do their best to support the ongoing war on terror in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Blue Star Banner reminds us all that war touches every neighborhood in our land.
When two service members live in the same household, the parents, such as Mary Jane and Michael Boyd, receive a two star Blue Star Banner.
The Auxiliary is honored to recognize these individuals for their service and their sacrifice.